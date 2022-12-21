Winter invites thoughts of hunkering down, fire blazing in the fireplace and reading a book while intermittently falling asleep on my couch under a warm blanket. It’s a time to slow down, quiet my mind, reflect on the past year and prepare for what is to come. By the time this column is printed, the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will have just presented its 13th annual Gingerbread Celebration as part of Main Street’s “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” and our largest fundraiser of the year, the Jingle Ball. Christmas will be right around the corner, and my wish for all of us is to take this time to focus on loved ones, tie up loose ends of the year gone by and prepare for the promise of a new year.
This year, 2022 has been an eventful year for the ACAC. I am proud of all we have accomplished in the midst of significant transitions in leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Kim Flickinger (Members 1st), Brenda McCabe (Hoffman Homes for Youth, retired), Robert Phillips (Renn Kirby) and Tammie Woolgar (Penn Cares) to our board of directors.
I stepped into the executive director role in May, and Events Coordinator Kylie Stone took on additional responsibilities as the outreach coordinator, servicing schools and senior centers throughout the county with meaningful arts education experiences.
We welcomed Lori McCullough to our development staff. I am thankful for the grace and dedication our staff has exhibited amid these transitions and I look forward to a fresh new year while our team continues to gel and flourish.
Looking toward 2023, I am excited about our partnership with the YWCA, producing the ever-popular Dancing with the Local Stars at the Majestic. This event “checks all the boxes” for me in terms of ACAC’s role in cultivating an arts-rich community: it educates people in the art of dance; it engages participants in the practice of art and dance; and it involves the community-at-large as audience members with an active role to connect with each other and the performers, while also inspiring us to try something new and creative in our own lives. The partnership spotlights ACAC, the YWCA and the Majestic Theatre, three organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for Adams County residents.
The 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at the Majestic Theater. This year’s stars and choreographers are Gettysburg High School Principal Jeremy Lusk with Brienna Smith; Seminary Ridge Museum Executive Director Pete Miele with Denice Staub; local veterinarian Lisa Wolkind with Bruce Moore; WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital President Michael Cogliano Sr. with Rachel Smith; and WellSpan Health Educator Yeimi Gagliardi with Frank Hancock.
Deb Geesey and Chris Glatfelter have retired as executive directors of the YWCA and ACAC respectively but continue to volunteer on our planning committee. Mark Purdy will once again serve as emcee. Jeffrey Gabel, Dawn Glass and Ernie Kranias will be our judges whose only role is to provide commentary; audience members choose the winner. We also look forward to special exhibition performances by the Edge Dance Complex and ACAC Tap Instructor Vanessa Rice.
Tickets for the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars are on sale now and sell quickly. Purchase yours at http://www.gettysburgmajestic.org or by calling the box office at 717-337-8200.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or email aa@adamsarts.org. Visit ACAC online at http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.