Winter invites thoughts of hunkering down, fire blazing in the fireplace and reading a book while intermittently falling asleep on my couch under a warm blanket. It’s a time to slow down, quiet my mind, reflect on the past year and prepare for what is to come. By the time this column is printed, the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will have just presented its 13th annual Gingerbread Celebration as part of Main Street’s “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” and our largest fundraiser of the year, the Jingle Ball. Christmas will be right around the corner, and my wish for all of us is to take this time to focus on loved ones, tie up loose ends of the year gone by and prepare for the promise of a new year.

This year, 2022 has been an eventful year for the ACAC. I am proud of all we have accomplished in the midst of significant transitions in leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Kim Flickinger (Members 1st), Brenda McCabe (Hoffman Homes for Youth, retired), Robert Phillips (Renn Kirby) and Tammie Woolgar (Penn Cares) to our board of directors.

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. She can be contacted at 717-334-5006 or email aa@adamsarts.org. Visit ACAC online at http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

