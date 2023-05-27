Spring is in full swing, and it’s time to get things done. Have you noticed the buzz of activity in our local neighborhoods this season? Important projects such as scheduling home improvements, purchasing a new vehicle, consolidating debt of high interest rate credit cards, paying college tuition, and getting a home-based business up and running immediately move to the top of the to-do list.

If you have considered tapping into the equity in your home to fund such expenses, you are not alone. A home equity loan or home equity line of credit is a viable option for millions of Americans. These home equity debt options are sometimes referred to as second mortgages because they are secured by your property, just like the original, or primary mortgage.

Heather N. Gormont is the vice president and consumer lending and loan services manager for ACNB Bank.

