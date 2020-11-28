On Thursday, Nov.19, the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, in conjunction with Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg Foundation, and Taps for Veterans, commemorated the 157th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s’ Gettysburg Address.
Traditionally held in Gettysburg National Cemetery, the Dedication Day events looked a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The commemoration began with a small wreath-laying ceremony at Soldiers’ National Monument, in Gettysburg National Cemetery, which included Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania Board member Philip Magaldi, Vice President Wendy Allen, and President Stephen Herr; Gettysburg National Military Park’s Superintendent, Steven Sims, and Chief of Interpretation and Education, Christopher Gwinn; the Gettysburg Foundation’s Interim President, David Malgee; Gettysburg College’s President, Robert Iuliano; the Past Department Commander of the Sons of Union Veterans’ Gettysburg Camp #112, Douglas McMillin; and other members of the Fellowship’s Board. Bugler Jari Villanueva, USAF (Ret.), opened and closed the ceremony with Assembly and taps, and board member Wayne Hill sang “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
