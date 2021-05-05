The month of May in Gettysburg is exciting and busy. With most businesses closed at this time last year, May 2021 is busier than ever for Gettysburg.
May 7 is First Friday, Gettysburg Style. What a great way to spend a Friday evening, and do some Mother’s Day shopping, by strolling the streets of downtown Gettysburg experiencing all of the wonderful small businesses. While you’re downtown, grab a drink or a bite to eat but make sure you save room for popcorn. Follow the sounds of the carnival music being played outside of the Majestic Theater on Baltimore Street and join them for their curbside popcorn sale. They’re just tempting you with movie theater popcorn in anticipation of sitting in front of the big screen.
