Did you know @Home in Adams County has exciting opportunities to get involved in our community? Not only can you join our initiative’s coalition, but you can help us to further our efforts by contributing in small and meaningful ways.
For instance, word of mouth is huge. The more you talk about @Home in Adams County, the more familiar people become with what we do. So, to start, I encourage you to join us at future coalition meetings and virtual or in-person community presentations. At our coalition meetings you can learn about what we are currently doing and at our community presentations you can learn general information about our initiative and how we came to be. The more you know, the more you can share with folks in our community.
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
