Summer is nipping at our heels, and our lawns have already begun to need some attention. As the temperatures increase and bicycle riders and motorcyclists increase in frequency, we want to make sure that the roadways are clear and safe for them to travel.
We have written about this topic in the past, but it bears repeating. Conewago Township enacted an ordinance back in 2020 directing the proper control of vegetation within the municipality.
For the purposes of our conversation this month, we will be talking about section 130-24 Prohibited Acts. No person or entity shall, either personally or by others acting on his/her, or its behalf, deposit or discharge any grass clippings, leaf waste, or other yard debris into:
• The public right of way of any public highway, street or alley located within Conewago Township, Adams County.
• A swale, ditch, or road shoulder where material could obstruct the proper flow of runoff discharging from the public right-of-way.
The penalty for violating the ordinance could be a fine of up to $1,000.
We are asking that we all take the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our fellow citizens by removing debris and clippings from the roadway when you are finished tending to your property.
If you have any questions about this or other township ordinances, please feel free to contact the Conewago Township Police Department.
Have a safe and enjoyable summer.
