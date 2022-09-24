Why personal umbrella liability insurance?

Oh, no, not another insurance policy. In these challenging economic times, who wants to pay for another insurance product? We purchase auto insurance for our vehicles because the law requires it and homeowner’s insurance on our homes because the lenders require it, and our home is likely one of our most significant assets. But, the insurance that helps you sleep at night knowing that the aforementioned assets are properly protected is a personal umbrella insurance policy. The reason is because it provides additional limits above and beyond the limits afforded by your auto or homeowners policy.

Mark A. Westcott is the president and chief executive officer of ACNB Insurance Services Inc., a subsidiary of ACNB Corporation and affiliate of ACNB Bank, with offices in Gettysburg to serve your insurance needs.

