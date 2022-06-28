It takes a village to make things work and to bring about change. This is especially true of big, complex community issues like affordable housing, viable transportation, and sustainable employment.
The United Way of Adams County’s 75th Anniversary Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Awards on June 8 reminded me of what it takes to make a difference. It takes a village.
It takes a village to prepare over 300 federal, state, and local tax returns for low-income households during tax season. It takes a village to host the Women’s Purse Auction each year – the proceeds of which enable youth exiting foster care to transition out of the system and into being on their own for the first time.
While these things may not seem connected to @Home in Adams County’s initiatives – affordable housing, viable transportation options, and sustainable employment – they are all linked. Folks who can’t afford an accountant to do their taxes or can’t do them on their own can get free help. And are likely getting a refund – maybe a little extra to put toward living expenses or make a car repair.
The young adults exiting the foster care system have a chance to feel confident as they enter the workforce and live on their own for the first time. Finding a job allows them to afford a place to live and allows them to ride public transportation or even buy their first car.
All of these are vital to a healthy community. The more self-sufficient folks are, the better the local economic climate.
Advocating for complex issues is no easy thing, though. @Home concentrates on educating and advocating for affordable housing for all residents in Adams County. We want all residents to have a reliable way to get to work, medical appointments, training opportunities, and shopping areas. We would like local employees to earn sustainable wages so they can continue working and living in our county.
But how? How can we advocate for these things?
Tracie Potts, executive director of the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College, shared ways of doing just that. After listening to how she went before her local schoolboard to encourage repairs to her children’s school, @Home Coalition members had a chance to apply her methods to develop ways to advocate here in Adams County.
Tracie’s advice: learn, plan, act, change.
Learn by identifying an issue and collecting data about that issue. Share data about affordable housing waiting lists – how many applicants, how long the wait time is.
Plan by building your team – which state and local officials and other stakeholders (bus riders, folks looking for housing, folks building housing, businesses looking for workers). Tell those stakeholders’ stories – make them human.
Act by being present, creative, authentic, and patient. Build your team and offer a solution or compromise.
And finally, change! Use services connected to our initiatives – like taking the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector to get to CareerLink, WellSpan V-Twin Drive, or Hanover to keep this transportation opportunity viable in our community. Change will take time.
To view the May Coalition meeting recording and learn more about @Home in Adams County visit homeinadamscouty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.