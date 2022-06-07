When I was a little girl, my father often said to me, “The only thing guaranteed in life is change.” Ancient Western philosopher Heraclitus is known for his statement, “Panta Rhei,” which roughly translates as “All in flux,” or “Everything changes.” I didn’t realize my dad was quoting a philosopher at the time. I just thought he was very wise.
My mother is the youngest of six, which means my siblings and I were forever relegated to the “kids’ table” at family events as children. I could never catch up with my older cousins, no matter how “grown up” I became. But as much as I remember wishing I could sit at the table with the adults, there was also comfort in sitting among the children. We felt free to do and say whatever we wanted, while knowing we were safe and looked after.
Things inevitably change; children become grownups; spring turns to summer. As I move into summer this year, I find myself joining the “grown-up” table as executive director for the Adams County Arts Council. It is a great responsibility; I take it both seriously and joyfully. For nine years I have felt quite cozy in various supporting roles with ACAC, and I was melancholy to see my friend and colleague Leona Rega move on to new opportunities, if for no other reason than I enjoyed being “at the table” with her. I also bring with me a childlike enthusiasm, as I encourage us all to connect through creativity as a community.
Cultivating an arts-rich community is an active pursuit, constantly evolving and changing. If the past few years have taught us anything, I hope we have all received the invitation to slow down and appreciate what is around us, as well as to participate and take our places at the table. It is shared participation and witness of creativity that strengthens our connections.
Currently at ACAC, artists are returning home, and all are invited to take their places at the table. On exhibit at ACAC through June, mother and daughter Robyn and Sarah Jacobs of Littlestown share their stunning work, reflective of the creativity and talent that abounds in our community. Join us June 9 at 5 p.m. for their artists’ talk. GAHS AP art students’ works are on display in the studio. The Annual Juried Art Exhibition is at the Schmucker Gallery at Gettysburg College until June 24. This year’s event reflects impressions of juror Heidi Leitzke, assistant professor of art and director of the Eckert Art Gallery at Millersville University. Visitors get a peek at Heidi’s unique perceptions through her thoughtful selection of pieces. Summer camps welcome our community’s young artists; we always look forward to halls full of laughter and creativity. And if you haven’t heard about it yet, you (yes, you!) are invited to participate in “The People Project 2022: My Place at the Table,” a collaborative arts, performance, and storytelling event scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24. Please consider sharing your stories and art with the community. For more information, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
