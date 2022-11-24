The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) and the people who invest their time, effort and treasure into its success have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving season.

Many nonprofit organizations, especially those that deliver direct social and medical services, have suffered extraordinary stresses since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly three years ago. During this time, LCAC has managed to continue to thrive in pursuit of fulfilling its mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

Norma Calhoun is the treasurer and a past president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.

