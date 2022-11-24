The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) and the people who invest their time, effort and treasure into its success have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving season.
Many nonprofit organizations, especially those that deliver direct social and medical services, have suffered extraordinary stresses since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly three years ago. During this time, LCAC has managed to continue to thrive in pursuit of fulfilling its mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
Strong leadership and the dedication of invaluable supporters have kept us moving forward. We now hold 178 easements limiting development on more than 12,200 acres. Conservation Director Sarah Kipp is actively working with more than 20 property owners to preserve an additional 1,600 acres in the next two years.
Even in times of great economic, political and social uncertainty, Sarah presents new conservation projects nearly every month. These usually arise from direct inquiries by property owners who want to preserve their land. We are so grateful to all past and future conservation benefactors for their generosity and foresight.
The LCAC could not accept the challenge of preserving these lands without the financial support of many generous donors. This work is expensive. To comply with the best practices for land trusts, we are required to obtain a title search, title insurance, a survey and often an appraisal for each property that is put under a conservation easement. These essential services must be completed by qualified professionals and are costly. We are grateful to each donor who helps fund our work.
Since the founding of the LCAC in 1995, successive Adams County commissioners have provided invaluable support, from grants to fund conservation projects to in-kind donations of office space and various services. This helps keep the overhead as low as possible, so a high percentage of cash donations (usually 85-92 percent each year) can be used for direct conservation expenses.
In-kind donations of goods and services from many Adams County businesses, along with the many hours devoted to the cause by board members and other volunteers, also contribute to LCAC’s operations. The great success of the recent Road Rally would not have been possible without these donations and the commitment of many volunteers.
Finally, I want to express my gratitude to the two fine staff members, Sarah Kipp and Kathy Johnson. Tirelessly and with good cheer, they keep progress on track.
The people of Adams County are so fortunate to live in this beautiful, bountiful place. Have a happy and grateful Thanksgiving season.
Norma Calhoun is the treasurer and a past president of the Land Conservancy of Adams County. The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a fully accredited, member-supported, nonprofit land trust with the mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.