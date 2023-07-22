The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania is a small, energetic, all-volunteer, non-partisan, nonprofit organization located here in Gettysburg. We honor the legacy and memory of President Abraham Lincoln, as well as commemorate his Gettysburg Address and the dedication of Gettysburg National Cemetery. We strive to educate the public about this history, and we have forged a list of enviable partners to help us achieve our goal of proficiently educating and enlightening.

Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP) and Eisenhower National Historic Site co-sponsor our One Hundred Nights of Taps, a Gettysburg program, and the Dedication Day ceremony. We work side-by-side with brilliant interpretive rangers who guide and teach our guests and with law enforcement rangers who help to ensure the safety of our programs. GNMP also assists with our Lincoln’s Birthday educational event for local preschoolers each February, and we are proud to help sponsor the park’s Traveling Trunk program, which brings enriching, hands-on learning about Lincoln and the Civil War to schoolchildren across the country.

Wendy Allen is the president of Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

