In Pennsylvania, pure water is a right. It’s clearly spelled out in the Pennsylvania State Constitution. Article I, Section 27, which reads, “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come.”
In Pennsylvania, a few very clean, very healthy streams earn a special “Exceptional Value” (EV) designation from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP). These are the most unspoiled waters in the Commonwealth, and merit special protection. Of 59 named streams in Adams County, only three streams or stream segments have received this special designation: Carbaugh Run, a short section of Middle Creek, and Swamp Creek, which is located in Hamiltonban Township just west of Fairfield.
The mission of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County is to improve and protect the water resources of Adams County. Pat Naugle is the president. Visit www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.