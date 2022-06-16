Last month I gave an update on the history of the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) in Adams County and how the data is used to inform how we choose to address priority needs in our community.
This year our CHNA has once again been conducted by Franklin and Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research and for the first time includes a combined assessment of all five counties where WellSpan provides services. Adams, Franklin, York, Lebanon, and Northern Lancaster communities were part of the representative sample that received an invitation to participate in the survey. 1,901 surveys were completed in the region and an additional 1,445 online surveys were completed by special populations across the counties.
Here are some data points from the assessment. There are approximately 104,000 residents living in Adams County today with a median household income of $68,411 and 8% living in poverty. The median age of residents is 43.6 with 21% over the age of 65. This percentage is higher than the state, and both the median age and percentage of residents over the age of 65 is higher than the state’s and our neighboring counties. The majority of houses are owner occupied (77.8%), and the median value of homes exceed the state, Franklin, Lebanon and York counties.
Adams County ranks 11th out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania in the Robert Wood Johnson’s County Health Rankings with a score of 11 in health outcomes and a 9 in health factors. However, our percentages of overweight/obese residents have risen along with the percentages of those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and residents not exercising since our last assessment.
During COVID we also saw the number of residents who experienced at least one day where their mental health was not good in the past month rise and 39% said COVID negatively impacted their mental health.
Ninety-six percent of residents responded that they have health insurance, though only 84% said they had a regular doctor’s appointment in the past year and 28% responded that they have a high deductible insurance plan. Only 66% of respondents said that they visited a dentist in the last year, and the rest said lack of dental insurance prevented them from visiting the dentist. Twenty-six percent responded that they were suffering from one or more economic hardships.
Healthy Adams County will be using the full assessment to help facilitate our strategic planning session this summer with our board of directors and task force leaders. We will be working to coordinate what we plan to address with WellSpan’s Community Health Improvement Plan this year and tackle some of our biggest priority areas together to make a greater impact.
WellSpan has put the full assessment report on their website and community residents are welcome to access it and read about our region and Adams County. On Oct. 7, Healthy Adams County will be hosting our Community Health Needs Assessment Forum as we have done after each assessment. The community is encouraged to register for the forum and learn more about the data collected, priority areas selected for the next three years, and join in on discussions to help us develop our action plans to operationalize our goals and objectives for each priority area. Registration for the forum will begin at the end of August. Please call 717-337-4137 for more information.
