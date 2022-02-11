My name is Erica Duffy and I am the development director for Adams County Library System. What, you may ask, does a development director do and why does she do it?
That’s a good question and one I am often asked when I introduce myself. Simply put, I was hired to raise funds through donations, sponsors and grants for the six library branches in Adams County. These funds are used for short-term and long-term needs to support Adams County Library System’s Mission and Purpose.
Recently, I penned an article for our weekly, e-newsletter sharing this information. If you missed it, visit www.adamslibrary.org, to sign up for our newsletters. The reason is that when people learn where I work, I always hear, I love the library. I am grateful to be a part of this organization because I also love the library.
As an avid reader of the “Lifestyle” section in the Gettysburg Times, you may have read each week’s submission from Adams County Library System detailing the exciting events and programs our branches offer. We have baby and toddler story-times, engaging STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) for our youth, special speaker events and book clubs. I encourage you to keep an eye out for the next article to learn about upcoming events.
Now, it is your turn for two questions from me, “Why and how do you give to the Adams County Library System? We appreciate everything you do for the library whether its volunteering your time or contributing with a donation. I encourage you to email or give me a call, I would love to know your answer. Second: “In what way would you like to be acknowledged and thanked for your donation?” I would like to share one way that we thank members of Adams County Library Giving Society.
Each year Adams County Library System welcomes you to participate in one of our Annual Giving Levels. This is our opportunity to publicly acknowledge you for the donation(s) you made to ACLS throughout the year. An accumulative donation of $250 will place you into our first level and your name will be listed on our website donor page unless you donated anonymously. Would you like Adams County Library to show our appreciation to you, in this way?
To be completely honest, I like to be acknowledged in this way. Donors chose to give publicly for many different reasons, for me it is to lead by example. My hope is that my family, friends and colleagues will see that I support the library and encourage them to also give. If you would like to openly demonstrate your support for Adams County Library System please visit our website or contact me for more information on how to participate and what other benefits you will receive.
