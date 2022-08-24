After a strong stock market in 2021, inflation, rising interest rates, global uncertainty and ongoing supply chain disruptions have created investment volatility in 2022. We understand that donors, including those that make forever gifts during the annual Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, have questions about how these same forces affect the community foundation’s investment portfolios and annual distributions from individual charitable funds.
The community foundation works intentionally to minimize the impact of market fluctuations on our portfolio returns and endowment distributions. One of those tools is our spending policy, designed to minimize the effects of short-term market fluctuations on annual distribution levels.
Earlier this year, U.S. inflation was rising at a higher annual rate than we’ve seen in decades. Periods of rapidly increasing inflation often cause volatility in the markets as investors try to discern which sectors may benefit from rising prices, and which will be hurt by them.
Inflation affects nonprofits just like it affects families, eroding spending power as the cost of goods and services increases. Some nonprofits may also experience fluctuations in giving, as donors adjust to the effects of inflation on their own finances.
Nonprofits that rely on endowment distributions as part of their operating budget have an advantage during these periods of uncertainty – they have a consistent, relatively predictable stream of income to rely on. Even though a sudden increase in inflation, as we’re experiencing now, can cause an increase in market volatility, the community foundation’s spending policy helps minimize the impact of that volatility on endowed funds and distributions.
The community foundation manages endowments through good and bad economic times. These endowments are built to provide grants today and for generations to come. To make this happen, the community foundation takes a long-term approach to managing the endowments we steward.
Stock market fluctuations from quarter to quarter, or year to year, are smoothed out by the community foundation’s “total return” spending policy. The amount available for distribution each year is based on a percentage (historically 4.5%) of the fund’s average value over the past 20 quarters.
Using a total return policy maintains more balanced and sustainable distributions, minimizing the impact of market fluctuations on a nonprofit’s operating budget or an individual fund holder’s annual distribution amount. Policies that spend out a fund’s earnings each year can produce much higher distributions when the market is strong, but much lower distributions when the market is weak – and perhaps none when the market is in recession and the annual grants are needed most.
Each year, the community foundation’s board determines the annual distribution percentage and applies it to all endowed funds at the community foundation (including our own). The distribution rate is currently at 4.50% of a fund’s average value over the prior 20 quarters (five years). The long window means the market’s peaks and valleys moderate each other.
The community foundation’s prudent spending policy safeguards the financial health of the endowments in our care so they can provide ongoing support for the community we love, even in challenging times.
Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation and is grateful to the Madison Community Foundation for the inspiration for today’s column. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060
