After a strong stock market in 2021, inflation, rising interest rates, global uncertainty and ongoing supply chain disruptions have created investment volatility in 2022. We understand that donors, including those that make forever gifts during the annual Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, have questions about how these same forces affect the community foundation’s investment portfolios and annual distributions from individual charitable funds.

The community foundation works intentionally to minimize the impact of market fluctuations on our portfolio returns and endowment distributions. One of those tools is our spending policy, designed to minimize the effects of short-term market fluctuations on annual distribution levels.

Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation and is grateful to the Madison Community Foundation for the inspiration for today’s column. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060

