Adams County, take a bow. Our community’s annual day of giving, The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, marking its 12th year. Adams County donors broke all prior records with their generosity last year making the Giving Spree the largest (per capita) “give day” in the country, surpassing “The Big Give” in Dallas, Texas, and the “Extraordinary Give” in Lancaster, Pa.

We are keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Like last year, there are many ways to participate.

Ralph M. Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of Adams County Community Foundation and welcomes your ideas about this year’s Giving Spree. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or call 717-337-0060.

