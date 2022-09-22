Adams County, take a bow. Our community’s annual day of giving, The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, marking its 12th year. Adams County donors broke all prior records with their generosity last year making the Giving Spree the largest (per capita) “give day” in the country, surpassing “The Big Give” in Dallas, Texas, and the “Extraordinary Give” in Lancaster, Pa.
We are keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Like last year, there are many ways to participate.
Give today: Support your favorite Adams County nonprofits with an immediate gift during the Giving Spree.
Give forever: Earmark your Giving Spree gift to permanent endowment, which will support the nonprofits you care about year after year. Your gift will be invested by the community foundation and each year 4.5% of your gift will be sent to the nonprofit you name.
Give broadly: You can support all the nonprofits in this year’s Giving Spree with a gift to the “incentive match.” Nonprofits receive a percentage of the incentive match based on the amount they raise during the Giving Spree.
How can you make sure your gift counts? Like last year, you can mail it in, drop it off or give online.
The community foundation will accept Giving Spree gifts by mail between now and Nov. 3.
On Nov. 3 between 1 and 5 p.m. you can drop off a gift at the Gettysburg Times on Fairfield Road. There’s no need to leave your car, volunteers will be on hand to accept your contribution, thank you personally and cheer you on.
Whether you are a Giving Spree veteran or new to this incredible community event, here are some tips to make the most of your participation in this year’s Giving Spree:
• Visit https://www.ACCFGivingSpree.org and download our 2022 Giving Spree Guide for Donors. The guide includes nonprofit descriptions, a donation form and answers to many frequently asked questions.
• Our most popular nonprofits will be on the list, but you’ll also see some new organizations to learn about and consider.
• Support your favorites with a gift they can use today and a gift they can add to an endowment and use forever.
Remember, you can make your gift by check, credit card, stock, qualified charitable distribution from your IRA or grant from a private foundation or donor advised fund. Donation forms are available online, through the community foundation and from all participating nonprofits.
During last year’s Giving Spree, you gave an incredible $3.08 million, including more than $850,000 to establish and grow nonprofit endowments. Let’s make 2022 even bigger and better.
Ralph M. Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of Adams County Community Foundation and welcomes your ideas about this year’s Giving Spree. He can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org or call 717-337-0060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.