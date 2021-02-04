There is a fountain of youth. Millions of people have already discovered it and it is the secret to feeling better and living longer.
It’s called staying active. It is important to find something you enjoy doing and sticking with it. A regular program of exercise and being active can prevent or delay diabetes and heart problems. It can also reduce the pain associated with arthritis, anxiety and depression. Most importantly, it can help older people stay independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.