It’s not the easy way to solve problems because it requires sitting down with your adversary and working things out. No, it would be easier to hire a lawyer and spend big bucks to come out a winner, although that’s not guaranteed. Or you could go on fuming and fussing as the problem gets bigger and bigger and things eventually get out of hand. The up-front way to deal with that thorn in your side is to try mediation.
Describe your problem to the intake coordinator at Mediation Services, and she will tell you whether your situation is appropriate for mediation. If it is, she will then contact the other party and invite that person to mediate at a time and place agreeable to you both. A neutral mediator, or maybe two, will help you address the problem in a way that satisfies both parties. There is no winner, no loser, but problem solved in the best way possible, a signed agreement.
