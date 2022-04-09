During the past two years, the pandemic forced Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) to suspend its Educational Speakers Program. HGAC is happy to report the program will resume for 2022, beginning on April 19.
These free programs are open to the public on the third Tuesday each month in the historic G.A.R. Hall at 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. Doors open at 7 p.m. and presentations start at 7:30 p.m. No reservations needed. The hall is handicapped accessible.
On April 19, our first speaker will be Codie Eash, director of education and museum operations at the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center in Gettysburg. Eash will present a lecture entitled “It Is All My Fault” – Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Legacy.”
Although he was only at Gettysburg for four days in July 1863, Robert E. Lee’s presence in Adams County has lingered in United States military history. Eash will offer an analysis of the monuments, speeches and soldiers’ recollections at Gettysburg, along with art, film and public interpretations that have influenced our collective thinking concerning Lee’s legacy.
HGAC’s Speakers Program concentrates on Gettysburg unique history, but is not limited to the Civil War battle. Our lineup for 2022 includes:
May 17 – Researching Gettysburg’s Pearl Harbor Connection – The Story Behind the Story: Of the 2,403 Americans killed during the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, three sons of Pennsylvania were given their eternal rest in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. Ken Zaveckas will elaborate on the story within this story,
June 21 – Explaining Away the Myths of Civil War Medicine: Living historian Rusty Dicks, “Civil War Surgeon,” brings to the G.A.R. Hall his massive collection of historical artifacts to introduce the audience to a better understanding of the medical practices used during the Civil War.
Aug. 16 — Fights for the Flag at Gettysburg: It was a great honor to carry the regimental flag. Join Licensed Battlefield Guide Deb Novotny as she shares some of the stories of brave soldiers, both North and South, as they captured or defended their flags.
Sept. 20 – Veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops from Gettysburg and Adams County: With research compiled by the Adams County Historical Society, Deb McCauslin will share the untold stories she discovered about the African American troops who marched through Richmond and then witnessed the Confederate surrender at Appomattox.
Oct. 18 – Introducing Rosie the Riveter, Don’t Mess with Harry the Neck, and other Gettysburg Town Unknowns: Elaine Leslie, a Licensed Town Guide, has compiled intriguing short stories including tales of a Revolutionary War incident, an African-American fighting for the Union at the Pardee Field and a Civil War love story.
For more information click on hgaconline.org, visit the HGAC Facebook page or call Regina Hollar at 717-334-8312.
Submitted by Regina Hollar.
