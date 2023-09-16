It is rightly said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. From the inception of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg in 1957 to the COVID crisis, we had met in the cozy confines of the Grand Army of the Republic Hall on Middle Street. Moving our meetings to the new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) Events Center felt bold, and we needed to get this right. “Opening Night” was on April 27. A packed house, joined by many others online, was treated to author/historian/podcaster James Hessler’s presentation, “From Gettysburg To Little Bighorn: The Rise, Fall, and Misconceptions of George Armstrong Custer.” And this was way cool: Hessler came attired in Custer-esque flair, wearing a black shirt accessorized with a red scarf. The whole evening was a triumph. This was followed in May with a fascinating talk by Ron Kirkwood, author of “Too Much For Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg.” Per long-standing practice, the Gettysburg Round Table has spent the summer months touring the battlefield, including the first day’s fight at the Lutheran Seminary, the July 2 carnage in the “Bloody Wheatfield,” and, most recently, a visit to the Spangler farm itself, led by esteemed historian Dr. Carol Reardon.

This month, Sept. 28, we’re back inside at the ACHS. Even as we prepared for the inaugural event in April, I considered our autumn return to the Battlefield Overlook Events Center as Opening Night 2.0. The meeting will be graced by prolific author Bradley M. Gottfried, speaking to his newest book, “Lee Invades the North: A Comparison of the Antietam and Gettysburg Campaigns.” Gottfried is a retired college president with 18 published books on the Civil War and two more in the pipeline. Of particular relevance to this month’s presentation: Brad is an Antietam Certified Battlefield Guide and Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide (the latter ranks including me. Check us out at http://www.gbltg.com.)

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg and a Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide. His opinions and ideas are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

