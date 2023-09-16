It is rightly said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. From the inception of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg in 1957 to the COVID crisis, we had met in the cozy confines of the Grand Army of the Republic Hall on Middle Street. Moving our meetings to the new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) Events Center felt bold, and we needed to get this right. “Opening Night” was on April 27. A packed house, joined by many others online, was treated to author/historian/podcaster James Hessler’s presentation, “From Gettysburg To Little Bighorn: The Rise, Fall, and Misconceptions of George Armstrong Custer.” And this was way cool: Hessler came attired in Custer-esque flair, wearing a black shirt accessorized with a red scarf. The whole evening was a triumph. This was followed in May with a fascinating talk by Ron Kirkwood, author of “Too Much For Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg.” Per long-standing practice, the Gettysburg Round Table has spent the summer months touring the battlefield, including the first day’s fight at the Lutheran Seminary, the July 2 carnage in the “Bloody Wheatfield,” and, most recently, a visit to the Spangler farm itself, led by esteemed historian Dr. Carol Reardon.
This month, Sept. 28, we’re back inside at the ACHS. Even as we prepared for the inaugural event in April, I considered our autumn return to the Battlefield Overlook Events Center as Opening Night 2.0. The meeting will be graced by prolific author Bradley M. Gottfried, speaking to his newest book, “Lee Invades the North: A Comparison of the Antietam and Gettysburg Campaigns.” Gottfried is a retired college president with 18 published books on the Civil War and two more in the pipeline. Of particular relevance to this month’s presentation: Brad is an Antietam Certified Battlefield Guide and Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide (the latter ranks including me. Check us out at http://www.gbltg.com.)
The Battle of Antietam was fought outside Sharpsburg, Md., on Sept. 17, 1862. Chances are you’ll be reading this within a day or so of the 161st anniversary. The battlefield is 41 miles from my Gettysburg address; I made the short drive earlier this month, mainly to check out the newly renovated visitor’s center. The improvements are dramatic. As is my wont, I made a beeline for the bookstore, quickly fixating on a bright blue ball cap with white lettering: “Antietam National Battlefield, Est. 1933.” I have a lot of ball caps; this one came with writing etched beneath the bill: “The bloodiest single day in American history with more than 23,000 soldiers killed, wounded and missing in just over 12 hours of combat…. The Battle of Antietam ended the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia’s first invasion of the North and led to Abraham Lincoln’s issuance of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation five days later.” I figure that will make a great accessory for our September meeting at the ACHS.
Of course, the Antietam bookstore also carries books. Gottfried’s “Lee Invades the North” is prominently displayed, along with his “Maps of Antietam.” Years before I relocated to Pennsylvania and came to know Brad personally, I prized a copy of his “Maps of Gettysburg.” The author’s upcoming “Maps of Second Bull Run” will be the ninth in a highly acclaimed series. This, too: The Antietam Visitor’s Center features five panoramic paintings by a Civil War veteran who fought with the 2nd Vermont. These are to Antietam what the Cyclorama is to Gettysburg and are the subject of yet another Brad Gottfried title, co-authored with his wife, Linda, “The Antietam Paintings of James Hope.”
Other titles of particular interest include Scott Hartwig’s newly released “I Dread The Thought Of The Place: The Battle of Antietam and the End of the Maryland Campaign” (Hartwig explored the beginning of the campaign in a previous book). The massive volume is being hailed as the definitive account of Antietam. Scott Hartwig is a good friend of our Round Table, and I know I speak for the entire membership in congratulating him on a remarkable achievement.
It is only fitting that the bookstore includes Henry Kyd Douglas’ autobiographical account, “I Rode With Stonewall: The War Experience of the Youngest Member of Jackson’s Staff.” Douglas, who would be wounded at Gettysburg, was a local boy, born and raised in a colonnaded mansion overlooking the Potomac a few miles west of Sharpsburg. I remembered reading he was buried in Shepherdstown, on the West Virginia side of the river. Google Maps took me across the bridge to Elmwood Cemetery, where a nice man on a riding lawnmower led me to a stone reading “C.S.A./ Henry Kyd Douglas/ 1838-1903/ Staff Officer of Stonewall Jackson.”
On Sept. 17, 1862, General Jackson dispatched Douglas on a mission that took him through a field “over which, to and from, the pendulum of battle had swung several times that day.” The memoirist continues, “It was a dreadful scene, a veritable field of blood. The dead and dying lay as thick over it as harvest sheaves. The pitiful cries for water and appeals for help were much more horrible than the deadliest sounds of battle. Silent were the dead and motionless. But here and there were raised stiffened arms; heads made a last effort to lift themselves from the ground; prayers were mingled with oaths, the oaths of delirium; men were wriggling over the earth; and midnight hid all distinction between the blue and grey. My horse trembled under me in terror…”
As noted, our Round Table’s new season kicks off Thursday evening, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., at the ACHS Battlefield Overlook Events Center, just north of Gettysburg on Biglerville Road. While visitors are always welcome, we would invite you to enlist as a member. You’ll find all relevant information, including a complete schedule of coming events, on our website: http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg and a Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide. His opinions and ideas are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
