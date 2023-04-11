Happy Spring, Adams Countians. I hope you are enjoying this beautiful and unusual weather we have been having. Spring is a time for renewal. And that’s what Adams County Relay for Life would like you to do, renew your support of the American Cancer Society. There are many ways to support the American Cancer Society.

Relay for Life is one way to support local family and friends. This year our theme is “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike.” Our event will be held on Aug. 12 at Oakside Park in Biglerville from 5-10 p.m. The day is still in the planning stages, but a few of the things planned include a vendor fair, food trucks and a basket raffle. In addition, we will as celebrate survivors and display luminaria to remember, honor and support those affected by cancer. Instead of playing bingo on the day of the event this year, we will be having bingo on June 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The cost is 10 games for $20. Special games can also be purchased, and food will be sold. To purchase tickets, you can contact Samantha Adams at delval2012@gmail.com or myself at my email below.

Deb Shelleman is the 2023 Relay for Life of Adams County team ambassador. She has been a member of the event leadership team for five years and the captain of the Double Deb team for 15 years.

