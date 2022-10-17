The Adams County Community Foundation’s (ACCF) annual Giving Spree is just around the corner, and it is set to be an even more incredibly successful fundraising event this year than ever before. Over 90 nonprofits in our area will raise money for their community-oriented work by calling upon the generosity of Adams County residents. By working together, each organization is able to raise much more than would be possible individually. The Adams County Farmers Market (#10 on the donor form) is honored to be one of the participating charitable organizations taking part in the Giving Spree.

The ACCF Giving Spree has become our farmers market’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the funds we are able to raise allow us to keep making our market better and better. Thanks to donations through the Giving Spree, we have been able to recruit new farmers market vendors, launch fun family-friendly events, organize pop-up markets around Adams County and further develop our critical food assistance programs that benefit lower income families.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. Visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information about this year’s Giving Spree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.