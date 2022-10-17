The Adams County Community Foundation’s (ACCF) annual Giving Spree is just around the corner, and it is set to be an even more incredibly successful fundraising event this year than ever before. Over 90 nonprofits in our area will raise money for their community-oriented work by calling upon the generosity of Adams County residents. By working together, each organization is able to raise much more than would be possible individually. The Adams County Farmers Market (#10 on the donor form) is honored to be one of the participating charitable organizations taking part in the Giving Spree.
The ACCF Giving Spree has become our farmers market’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the funds we are able to raise allow us to keep making our market better and better. Thanks to donations through the Giving Spree, we have been able to recruit new farmers market vendors, launch fun family-friendly events, organize pop-up markets around Adams County and further develop our critical food assistance programs that benefit lower income families.
When you contribute to the Adams County Farmers Market during the Giving Spree, you are having a direct impact on increasing critical access to fresh foods for lower income families in our community. Our organization facilitates many important food assistance programs, such as doubling SNAP/EBT benefits (formerly known as “food stamps”), as well as doubling the value of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) for lower income senior citizens and WIC recipients. We also work with the Adams County Food Policy Council to administer the critical Healthy Options program, which benefits over 500 people including children and senior citizens.
All of these programs help lower income families afford nutritious food, and each year we serve over 1,200 lower income individuals in our area. Since last year, the number of SNAP/EBT shoppers at our farmers market has increased by 35% and the number of FMNP checks spent at our market have increased by 18%, which not only demonstrates the growing need for effective food assistance programs but also the growing popularity of our farmers market as a resource for lower income individuals.
The Adams County Farmers Market is among the smaller organizations to participate in the Giving Spree, so your contributions to our organization deliver outsized benefits to the community. A very large percentage of our annual budget is distributed in direct benefits to lower income market shoppers, and Giving Spree donations ensure we can keep growing our food assistance programs in a sustainable way.
So, if robust food security, sustainable agriculture, and a vibrant farmers market are things that you find value in, please be sure to give to the Adams County Farmers Market (#10) for the Giving Spree this year. “Mail it in, drop it off, or give online” for Nov. 3. Don’t forget that other types of donations such as property, stocks, vehicles, art, charitable distribution from your IRA or a grant from your donor-advised fund are all acceptable gifts. We are very fortunate to live in a community so rich with the spirit of giving, and we appreciate every single one of you for your generosity. Happy Giving Spree.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. Visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information about this year’s Giving Spree.
