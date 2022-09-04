Part of the charge of community action is to look at the system and community level issues impacting low and moderate income households. This work has been critical to South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) and I. We learned early on with our Support Circle families (folks working to get completely out of poverty) that there really is no clean path out of poverty. In fact, there is a place where when folks are working harder – say they have a full-time and part-time job – that their financial life is even worse. It is due to the benefits cliff and the way we have designed the federal poverty income guidelines which drive all benefits. This is why folks at the lower end of the middle class struggle so much; the United Way calls these families the ALICE families (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed).
This issue has gotten national attention when we look at housing. The lack of affordable housing nationally is a crisis, and it certainly is a crisis in Adams County. The National Low Income Housing Coalition has just released a study called “The Gap,” and it talks about the availability of housing in line with incomes. For folks who are very low income, under 30% of median income, $17,150 for a family of one (a monthly income of $1,429 – more than what many retired individuals receive in Social Security) there are only 39 houses for every 100 renters. You might think that they all qualify for a housing choice voucher (Section 8). They may qualify, but we know that there are more than 3,000 households with income below the poverty level and only around 1,000 housing choice vouchers or subsidized housing slots. Even if you have a housing choice voucher, in Adams County, it is likely you won’t be able to find a landlord with a house that meets the criteria with a landlord willing to work with the program. This is because housing for all income levels is simply unavailable.
