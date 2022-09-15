Thirty years ago, the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) began. It is now time to plan for many more decades of EBACC’s future. It gives me great pleasure to announce the exciting news that with the hard work of our staff, the board of directors and input from our volunteers, EBACC has purchased the historical 22 acres formerly known as the Adams County Fairgrounds as our future site of EBACC.
Although it may be many years until this is a reality, we are determined to design a facility that will be sustainable and provide Adams County with a community center that not only provides recreational and educational programs, but also provide the services that are lacking for our communities. I would like to share with you what this amazing center has accomplished and why we feel now is the time to make this step into our future.
The Thrift Shoppe was started by volunteer Peggy Frey in 1995. This volunteer-run retail part of our operation has morphed to include 10 indoor yard sales, Christmas in July sale, Christmas shop and three book sales each year.
The EBACC kitchen, organized and run by volunteer Karen Wire, offers a variety of take-out meals, banquets, soup and pie sale and a cookie walk each year plus a yummy menu at many events.
A variety of annual events such as the biggest yard sale in Adams County, garden tour, 5K run and Christmas bazaar have been happening for the past 25-plus years.
Of course many new events have also been added: teas, plant sale, National Night Out, Touch-a-Truck, Fall Festival, car show, golf tournament and Community Shred Event to name a few. Other programs to highlight are our summer camps, winter youth basketball rec league and Kinder Ready program, which offers preschool and pre-K classes. The fitness center offers a circuit training room, weight room and cardio room. Personal training and a variety of fitness classes are also available.
EBACC hosts community enrichment classes and events including Red Cross blood drives, WellSpan mobile mammograms, AARP safe driving courses, Red Cross first aid/CPR/AED, Red Cross pediatric first aid, certified babysitting course, and wilderness & remote first aid. This is just a glimpse of what EBACC has and will continue to offer.
What does the future hold for EBACC? We are dreaming big, stepping out boldly and starting to create a community center that will “Reach for the Stars.” Find out how you can support this effort by calling the office at 717-259-8848.
Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information all our events. Upcoming events include:
• Slippery chicken pot pie takeout, $7 a quart, order no later than Sept. 23. Pick up Sept. 28 or 29 between 3-6 p.m.
• Indoor yard sale Oct. 13-15.
• Soup and Pie Sale, ordering starts Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 11. Pick up Nov. 23 between 11 a.m-5 p.m.
• Christmas Shoppe opens Nov. 17.
• Christmas bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Christmas Festival will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the community center can call the office at 717-259-8848. We’d love to have you join our volunteer team. There is something for everyone to do. Check out our website at http://www.ebacc.org.
Pamalee Lady is the operations manager at EBACC.
