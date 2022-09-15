Thirty years ago, the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) began. It is now time to plan for many more decades of EBACC’s future. It gives me great pleasure to announce the exciting news that with the hard work of our staff, the board of directors and input from our volunteers, EBACC has purchased the historical 22 acres formerly known as the Adams County Fairgrounds as our future site of EBACC.

Although it may be many years until this is a reality, we are determined to design a facility that will be sustainable and provide Adams County with a community center that not only provides recreational and educational programs, but also provide the services that are lacking for our communities. I would like to share with you what this amazing center has accomplished and why we feel now is the time to make this step into our future.

Pamalee Lady is the operations manager at EBACC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.