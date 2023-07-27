The exhibits at the Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Beyond the Battle, located at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, explore unique aspects of this county and its citizens that often get overlooked or understated. One such individual is Thaddeus Stevens, who was not born here but lived in Adams County for many years and made a massive impact on this area and the entire country.

Much of Thaddeus Stevens’ life’s work goes uncelebrated and taken for granted. Perhaps that is because momentous events occurred during his lifetime that drew attention away from him and his accomplishments. Born in 1792 in Vermont, Stevens’ early life was lived when the young United States was establishing itself as a growing nation defining for itself the meaning of liberty, democracy, and freedom in the face of powerful, well-established empires such as Great Britain and France. Later in Stevens’ life, America’s internal affairs drew world attention when, just four score and seven years after its founding, it was “engaged in a great Civil War,” as President Lincoln so eloquently said. Thaddeus Stevens accomplished much in his lifetime, especially during the nation’s troubled attempt at Reconstruction after the Civil War.

Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

