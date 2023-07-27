The exhibits at the Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, Beyond the Battle, located at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, explore unique aspects of this county and its citizens that often get overlooked or understated. One such individual is Thaddeus Stevens, who was not born here but lived in Adams County for many years and made a massive impact on this area and the entire country.
Much of Thaddeus Stevens’ life’s work goes uncelebrated and taken for granted. Perhaps that is because momentous events occurred during his lifetime that drew attention away from him and his accomplishments. Born in 1792 in Vermont, Stevens’ early life was lived when the young United States was establishing itself as a growing nation defining for itself the meaning of liberty, democracy, and freedom in the face of powerful, well-established empires such as Great Britain and France. Later in Stevens’ life, America’s internal affairs drew world attention when, just four score and seven years after its founding, it was “engaged in a great Civil War,” as President Lincoln so eloquently said. Thaddeus Stevens accomplished much in his lifetime, especially during the nation’s troubled attempt at Reconstruction after the Civil War.
Thaddeus Stevens graduated from Dartmouth College in 1814. After studying law on his own, he passed the bar exam in Maryland in 1816, just before moving to Gettysburg. Here, he established a law practice and soon became deeply involved in the civic life of the area. He served on the Gettysburg town council and was the director of the first Gettysburg School Board. He became a director of the Bank of Gettysburg and owned many real estate holdings around the county. He also led early efforts to bring the railroad to Gettysburg, although he was unsuccessful in that venture. While living in Gettysburg, Stevens’ support of abolitionism and free public education for all developed and grew. Although Stevens moved to Lancaster in 1842 to advance his political career to the national level, his civic reputation and influence remained strong in Gettysburg for many years.
Thaddeus Stevens was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1848 and played a critical and decisive role in the writing and passing of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth amendments (the Reconstruction Amendments) to the U.S. Constitution, which formally abolished slavery, provided citizenship for all persons born in the United States, equal protection under the law, and ensured the right to vote for all citizens without regard to previous condition of servitude. These were all dreams of Thaddeus Stevens, which generally came true and advanced our country.
The Thaddeus Stevens exhibit at Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum contains some fascinating local artifacts from his life and work that give insight into his character and the statesman he was. Those objects include a chair from his law office, an oil lamp in the basement of his home on Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, the gavel he used as a school board director, and books he owned. Stevens helped establish the first public library in Gettysburg. The display also shows an original Pennsylvania College Charter booklet from 1834. Thaddeus Stevens was instrumental in securing funding for the new Pennsylvania College and served on its board of trustees for three decades. The original buildings of the college stood on land purchased from Stevens. Pennsylvania College officially changed its name to Gettysburg College in 1921.
The exhibit is an excellent introduction to a unique American leader who lived in Adams County. This display will inspire people of all ages who see it to learn more about Stevens and what he believed. Come and learn more about Adams County’s remarkable history at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket information, visit http://www.gettysburgbeyondthebattle.org.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
