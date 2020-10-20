Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) provides low-cost conflict resolution assistance for people involved in conflicts, with sliding scale fees based on income. This is most helpful when communication has become difficult and it seems that people cannot resolve their differences. Mediators work to preserve the relationship between the people in conflict when relationships are important. Mediation can be helpful in resolving many kinds of conflicts: family, landlord/tenant, neighbors, workplace, church, and more. MSAC has created a procedure for mediating on Zoom in these times when it is often better to keep people apart.
Mediators explain the process, and the persons involved sign an agreement to speak respectfully to each other, to listen to each other, and to attack the problem, not a person. Each one has the opportunity to tell her/his story to the other person and the mediator/s without interruption, and to listen to the other individual’s story of the situation. The mediators may ask questions to be sure they understand the story and to stimulate thinking for creative ways to resolve the conflict. Mediators do not provide solutions; instead the persons involved build resolutions that work for them and their situation.
