What challenge will we face this year? I think it is fair to say that most of us have asked ourselves this at least once every year. Since the spring of 2020, just like you, I have been asking myself this question at least monthly, but often daily in my role as truancy coordinator with Adams County Children and Youth.
Within Adams County, the effect of the pandemic has significantly impacted educational stability challenges for students. The truancy team within Adams County CYS has continued to navigate, pivot and try innovative strategies to overcome every uncertainty, unknowns, and stressors, many that we never expected.
Just like any other education stakeholder, the truancy team within Adams County Children and Youth has adapted and continued to support students, families, and school districts to reduce truancy and chronic absenteeism with the county. The members of the truancy team with Adams County CYS look back, and often ask each other, ‘what challenge will we face this year and what do we do next?’
Over the last several months, Adams County CYS’s truancy unit has agreed that the biggest challenge for the 21-22 school year has been the amount of school setting transfers that many students have had. Therefore, the truancy team has set a goal for next year to reduce school moves for all students in the County.
Many of you are likely asking yourself, what does that exactly mean? Well, simply put, we want students to be able to stay in the same educational setting for the entire school year. One way the truancy team within Adams County CYS has been able to develop and implement strategies to face this challenge is by attending a yearly conference focused on all topic’s education.
Each October, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Center for Schools and Communities hosts a conference titled ‘Paving the Way to Educational Success’. The focus of this conference is to for all the education stakeholders in the state of Pennsylvania to come together and share strategies to strengthen school programs throughout the state.
Many of the themes presented are focused on students in foster care and how to successfully prevent frequent school moves. What our truancy team realized as we navigated the pandemic is that we can take those strategies and apply them to all the students and families that we support. The most effective strategy Adams County CYS has implemented is having collaborative meetings with the student, parent, school administration, and CYS, to review student and family strengths, challenges, and develop a plan to quickly improve school attendance.
Often a key part of this plan is to educate families that switching from an in-person setting to a cyber/ virtual setting may not be in the best interest of the student. For each switch from one district to another, or in person instruction to virtual instruction, students can lose two months of their education due to changes in curriculum and the missed instruction.
The truancy team within Adams County Children and Youth will continue enhance ways in the 22-23 school year to support students, families, and school districts to reduce truancy and chronic absenteeism with the county. The team within Adams County CYS appreciates and values all stakeholders that support the students.
We welcome all stakeholders to attend our bi-monthly Truancy Action Panel Meetings and Attendance Oversight Committee meetings. For any attendance related questions, please call the office and ask for any truancy team member.
