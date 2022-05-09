The theme for Relay For Life of Adams County 2022 is There’s No Place Like Hope. Does that sound familiar? It is an idea from the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” Each character needed something that the wizard could give them. We chose this knowing that people going through cancer or being a caregiver to a cancer patient is also “hoping.” The patient and their family and friends are looking for courage to face the illness, strength to get through treatments and compassion/heart for the patient and hope for a return to good health.
My name is Shirley Sanders, and I have been involved with RFL for over 18 years. I am on the planning committee and I have a team, the Hope-Full Heels. But I am also happy to say that I am blessed to be a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer survivor of 33 years.
Cancer affects all of us in some way whether we have had a form of cancer, are a cancer patient now or have known family, colleagues or friends that have been in the same situation. Many have survived the disease, many haven’t and many are fighting now.
Funds from RFL help The American Cancer Society as they raise awareness, raise funds for research, support cancer patients through the many programs offered and so much more.
My position on the committee is luminaria chairman. Luminarias are white bags that have a light placed in them. Each bag has a name on it- in memory, in support or in honor of that person. They are then placed around the pond at Oakside Park in Biglerville, where our Relay is held.
One of the ways we raise money is through our luminaria fundraiser. Luminarias are purchased for a donation of $10. Luminarias can be purchased on the RFL website at www.relayfor life.org/paadamscounty, or by contacting me: Shirley Sanders at 717-334-9724.
This is an emotional and inspiring part of Relay For Life as we have a ceremony that includes a speaker, music, and a quiet time for contemplation. We take in the lights as they reflect off the pond and we remember those whose fight is over, give hope to cancer patients and honor survivors.
The RFL of Adams County is Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5-10 p.m. The Luminaria Ceremony is held at 8 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to come, and as with the whole Relay event, please join us! We will have activities, raffles, bingo, ceremonies, a vendor fair and more.
Join us and help win the fight against cancer. Remember: “There’s no place like hope” when dealing with cancer! Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.