In just a few short weeks school will be out for the summer and parents everywhere will be looking for ways to keep their children busy and entertained.
It’s Adams County Library System to the rescue. Across the county branches are planning fun and educational programs for children of all ages. This year’s summer theme is ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’
Starting May 25, you will be able to register on Beanstack for SummerQuest and also for our Go Adams program. Starting June 1, you will be able to start recording the minutes you are reading and enter to win prizes. Also starting June 1, you will be able to pick up a Go Adams booklet and rubbing sheets at your local ACLS branch to start finding the 15 rubbings across the county.
The following are just a few of the many programs you may be interested in attending this summer. Visit our website at www.adamslibrary.org to check out our many other events for children and adults of all ages.
For the fifth year, the Adams County Library System is hosting FunFest on Friday, June 10, 4-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park, located at 545 Long Lane.
FunFest is a free event for the entire family that celebrates the kick-off into SummerQuest, the Adams County Library summer learning program.
FunFest encourages children and families to experience everything the library and community have to offer.
Vendor booths provide crafts and activities for children to celebrate this year’s Oceans of Possibilities theme. There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artists and more. Food, shaved ice, and the popular milkshakes from the PA Dairy Association will be available for purchase. For more info, go to www.adamslibrary.org/funfest
The Gettysburg branch will be hosting Michael Reist, the Amazing Magi with his Magic show: Pirate Mike and His Quest for the Treasures of the Sea on Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m.
They will also be hosting a visit from Strawberry Hill on Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. Come to the library to meet the scaly, furry, and feathered friends that call Strawberry Hill home.
This will be a fun and educational program about animals for all ages.
Carroll Valley branch will host Window Garden Boxes on Thursday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. Adams County 4-H is planting interest in gardening and 4-H at the Carroll Valley Library.
This program is for 8-13 year olds. Jesse Rothacker will visit the Carroll Valley branch on Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m. with his interactive science program Reptile Explorers.
Harbaugh-Thomas branch will host Strawberry Hill Animal Ambassadors on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown branch will host a Mermaid Party on Saturday, June 11, 12-4 p.m.
They will also be hosting Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards as they sample Piney Creek at Littlestown Community Park. The ‘What Lives in the Water?’ program will be on Thursday, July 28 with a rain date of Aug. 4 at 1 p.m.
New Oxford branch will host a special story time with Cannonball Charlie from the York Revolutions on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. They will also have a program called ‘Don’t be Jelly-Fish’ on Tuesday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m. For the tweens and teens, the New Oxford branch will have sea snacks on Tuesday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. Visit the library to make fun snacks that will look too good to eat.
At the East Berlin branch, watch a puppet show by Adam Swartz Puppets on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. On Wednesday afternoons from June 15 to Aug. 3 there will be a ‘STEAM Buddies’ program where they will match up teens/tweens with younger children to work on science, technology, engineering, art and math challenges each week.
These are only a few of the many great opportunities for children of all ages this summer. Be sure to visit our events calendar to see what else is going on around the county. We do ask that you register for many of these activities ahead of time, as some may have limited space available.
Happy Reading!
