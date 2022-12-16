As Dec. 31 approaches, I try to embrace the words of Bertrand Russell: “Fear is the main source of superstition… to conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.” Unfortunately, the words of Judith Viorst, “Superstition is foolish, childish, primitive and irrational but how much does it cost you to knock on wood?” probably sum up more accurately how I will advance into 2023.
Here in Adams County, I have been schooled in the pork and sauerkraut that is required on New Year’s Day, much to my daughter’s chagrin as she grew up. She (and I) embraced more readily the Mummers Parade that takes place annually in Philadelphia costumes, floats, what’s not to like?
We all have agreed that watching the ball (or pickle, Peep, Hershey kiss, whatever) drop at the stroke of midnight is another New Year’s tradition. We have celebrated traditions that are so ingrained that they surely must be good luck-bringers like singing “Auld Lang Syne” or honestly, just swaying to it because who really knows all the words? Making some kind of noise with pots and pans or store-bought noisemakers is always fun as well. And what about that midnight kiss, although I have to admit that I have changed this to just a kiss sometime that evening to avoid having to set an alarm for midnight.
I think I have spent a lot of time ensuring my family has good luck in the upcoming year although I have drawn a hard line at a Polar Bear Plunge into a freezing cold lake. While these superstitions, I mean, “traditions,” have seemed to work so far, with the addition of two grandchildren to our family, I think it is time to step up the effort.
A Brazilian tradition is to go to a beach, immediately after midnight, jump seven waves while making seven wishes, while wearing all white. On second thought, I give that one to you all.
In Spain, they begin their new year by eating 12 grapes. The catch is that you have to eat all 12 by the time the clock finishes striking midnight. I guess that alarm is going to be set after all.
In India, they might make an effigy of an “old man” that symbolized the old year and burn it at midnight, while singing “Auld Lang Syne.” This one is out because that song is really tough to learn.
Many of the worldwide superstitions (I mean traditions) involve eating and drinking, and I am realizing where the tradition of New Year resolutions involving getting in shape or losing weight comes from.
I can serve Hoppin’ John from the South, soba noodles from Japan, champagne from France, soup joumou from Haiti and 12 round fruits like apples, grapes and plums like the Filipinos do. I am getting up to eat those 12 grapes anyway (two for one bargain).
I can do some fun things with food, other than eating it, by hanging an onion outside my door (Greece). I can place three potatoes under each family member’s bed, one peeled, one not, and the last one only partially. At midnight each person grabs for one with eyes closed and depending on the potato they select, can either expect a year of good fortune, financial struggle or a mix of both (Columbia). Like families in Ireland, I can ward off evil spirits by banging loaves of bread against the house walls and doors.
And, after all that, I can drop by your house and chuck plates to bring you good luck. Tradition in Denmark has it that the more broken kitchenware you accumulate on your doorstep, the better off you’ll be.
However you choose to celebrate, may 2023 be a year of good fortune with a generous dose of sanity. As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.