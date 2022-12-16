As Dec. 31 approaches, I try to embrace the words of Bertrand Russell: “Fear is the main source of superstition… to conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.” Unfortunately, the words of Judith Viorst, “Superstition is foolish, childish, primitive and irrational but how much does it cost you to knock on wood?” probably sum up more accurately how I will advance into 2023.

Here in Adams County, I have been schooled in the pork and sauerkraut that is required on New Year’s Day, much to my daughter’s chagrin as she grew up. She (and I) embraced more readily the Mummers Parade that takes place annually in Philadelphia costumes, floats, what’s not to like?

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

