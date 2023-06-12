Adams County’s Relay For Life will be held on Aug. 12 at Oakside Park, Biglerville. The event will run from 5-10 p.m. For the past year, individuals and teams have been raising money to help find a cure for cancer. Our theme, “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike,” embodies how we all feel about cancer, especially those who have survived cancer. During the Relay For Life event, we will be honoring our area cancer survivors. You are who we celebrate. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. That is a sobering statistic, so honoring those that have survived is a wonderful part of our event.
The American Cancer Society has served 3.2 million patients in the last decade. There are 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today. Those of us who Relay are encouraged by these numbers, but just one death from cancer is too many. Just one diagnosis of cancer is too many. That is why we Relay and raise money so cancer becomes a thing of the past.
I am sure you know at least one person that has been affected by cancer, or maybe you have yourself. One way you can help is to form a team and raise money, or raise money as an individual or a family. Then, join us on Aug. 12 during our Adams County Relay For Life Event. To form a team or join as an individual, you must register online at http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. There are 1.5 million volunteers worldwide. You can be part of this amazing organization. Relay for Life is open to everyone, and anyone may attend our event.
If you are a survivor, whether it has been many years or recently diagnosed, we want to celebrate you. But we need to know who you are. Please visit http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty and register as a survivor; that way, we can prepare for you. During our opening ceremony on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m., we will celebrate our survivors with a ceremony and an ice cream social following our first Relay lap. We are there for you. We Relay and raise money so each year there can be more survivors. We are excited for you to join us at our event. There are 365 days in a year, and this is just one day that we can make a difference in a cancer survivor’s life, so please plan on joining us and help us “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike.”
Sandy Kime is a member of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team.
