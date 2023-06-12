Adams County’s Relay For Life will be held on Aug. 12 at Oakside Park, Biglerville. The event will run from 5-10 p.m. For the past year, individuals and teams have been raising money to help find a cure for cancer. Our theme, “Tell Cancer to Take a Hike,” embodies how we all feel about cancer, especially those who have survived cancer. During the Relay For Life event, we will be honoring our area cancer survivors. You are who we celebrate. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. That is a sobering statistic, so honoring those that have survived is a wonderful part of our event.

The American Cancer Society has served 3.2 million patients in the last decade. There are 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today. Those of us who Relay are encouraged by these numbers, but just one death from cancer is too many. Just one diagnosis of cancer is too many. That is why we Relay and raise money so cancer becomes a thing of the past.

Sandy Kime is a member of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.