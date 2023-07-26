We think of the summer months as carefree and relaxing, but many kids experience increased anxiety during the break from school. Anxious kids rely on carefully crafted routines, and too little structure or shifting routines can feel overwhelming.

Karina Padilla, a child and family advocate with the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center and previous children and youth director at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, offers a few pointers for parents and caregivers of children who might be left alone for blocks of time in summer.

Karina Padilla’s role as child and family advocate is to make the initial outreach and assist child victims and witnesses of abuse and their families. Karina believes, “Every child deserves a safe space where they can share their trauma without judgment. With proper support, there is hope that a child victim and/or witness can begin to heal and live a fulfilling life.” Karina is bilingual and holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University.

