Karina Padilla’s role as child and family advocate is to make the initial outreach and assist child victims and witnesses of abuse and their families. Karina believes, “Every child deserves a safe space where they can share their trauma without judgment. With proper support, there is hope that a child victim and/or witness can begin to heal and live a fulfilling life.” Karina is bilingual and holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University.