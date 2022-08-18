We are all familiar with the recommendations for heart healthy living, exercise and avoid prolonged sedentary periods, eat fruits and vegetables, avoid unhealthy fats, get enough sleep, don’t smoke, feel connected, but there is one action you can take that you may not have heard about. That is donating blood.

Research published in 2015 and 2018 by the American Journal of Epidemiology shows an 88% reduction in heart attack risk in people who give blood at least once per year. The benefit comes from lowering the level of iron in the blood. This finding is backed up by similar studies in the Journal of Transfusion and the Journal of the American Medical Association, which both show strong evidence that blood donation lowers iron stores in the blood reducing blood viscosity, thus placing less stress on the blood vessels and slowing blood clotting that can cause heart attack and stroke. Wow!

Betsy Meyer is the chair of the Physical Fitness Task Force and Community Wellness Connection, affiliates of Healthy Adams County.

