Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.