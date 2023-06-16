Start your summer with a visit to the library to find tales of mystery, romance, history, and adventure. Here are some recent highlights from our adult fiction and DVD collections.
New novels by bestselling authors include “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, about five friends on vacation in Nantucket that doesn’t exactly go as planned. “Identity” by Nora Roberts is a romantic suspense story about a woman stalked by a serial killer. “The Survivor” by Iris Johansen is the next in the series featuring Eve Duncan, who has traveled to a remote island to solve an ancient mystery. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry follows an ex-couple who pretend to still be together during a vacation with their friends rather than confess to having broken up. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese is an epic tale following three generations of a family in 20th-century India.
Novels with historical themes are always popular. “The House of Lincoln” by Nancy Horan focuses on events at Abraham Lincoln’s Springfield home. Travel back to ancient Greece with “Empire” by Conn Iggulden, the second book in his “Golden Age” series set during the Athenian Empire. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See is based on the true story of a female physician in 15th-century China. “Crow Mary” by Kathleen Grissom is inspired by the life of a Crow woman married to a white trader in the 1870s. “Starring Adele Astaire” by Eliza Knight retells the life of the famous dancer and actress. “The Old Lion” by Jeff Shaara is a novel about the life of Theodore Roosevelt.
The first novels by new authors include “The Road to Dalton” by Shannon Bowring, about the lives of residents in a small town set in 1990s Maine. “Best Men” by Sidney Karger is a romantic comedy in which two members of a wedding party fall for each other. “A Disappearance in Fiji” by Nilima Rao is about a fish-out-of-water detective investigating crime in 1920s colonial Fiji.
What would summer be without some beach reads? In “A Little Ray of Sunshine” by Kristan Higgins, a bookstore owner is surprised by a visit from the son she had placed for adoption. “The Sweetheart List” by Jill Shalvis is the story of a woman reinventing herself by opening a bakery in Lake Tahoe. “The Beach at Summerly” by Beatriz Williams explores Cold War secrets haunting a New England seaside estate. In “Summer on Sag Harbor” by Sunny Hostin, the second in the Summer Beach series, residents of a historically black seaside community try to save it from developers.
New releases on DVD include recent seasons of the British television series “Death in Paradise” and “Call the Midwife” and the final season of the Western series “Yellowstone.” New films on video include “Ant-Man and the Quantumania,” the latest Marvel superhero adventure. In “80 for Brady,” four friends take a trip to the Superbowl to see their hero Tom Brady. In the boxing series “Creed III,” Creed faces an old friend in the ring.
All these titles and many more are available for free with your library card. Browse through our collections in person or through our online catalog on our website.
Annette DeFuso is the technical services director of Adams County Library System.
