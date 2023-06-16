Start your summer with a visit to the library to find tales of mystery, romance, history, and adventure. Here are some recent highlights from our adult fiction and DVD collections.

New novels by bestselling authors include “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, about five friends on vacation in Nantucket that doesn’t exactly go as planned. “Identity” by Nora Roberts is a romantic suspense story about a woman stalked by a serial killer. “The Survivor” by Iris Johansen is the next in the series featuring Eve Duncan, who has traveled to a remote island to solve an ancient mystery. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry follows an ex-couple who pretend to still be together during a vacation with their friends rather than confess to having broken up. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese is an epic tale following three generations of a family in 20th-century India.

Annette DeFuso is the technical services director of Adams County Library System.

