The Adams County Library System (ACLS) encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer. The theme for National Library Week 2023 is “There’s more to the story.”
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library in various formats, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that unite communities for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. ACLS offers a wide array of free programs and resources, including traditional print books, CDs, DVDs, a large collection of ebooks and eaudiobooks, digital music, magazines, and research databases for all county residents to use.
Check out one of our “Living Library” books during National Library Week. Register to meet the books on Monday at 6 p.m. Meet the nine human books that you may schedule a conversation with to learn more about their story. Check our website for more information.
And libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing high-speed internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers and small businesses. Use our public computers and free Wi-Fi, which extends outside our buildings 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also print, copy or fax at any branch for a very low fee.
ACLS services support Adams County residents of all ages with services such as storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, book clubs and STEM programs for school-aged children, interesting and informative programs for adults, and one-on-one tech help for everyone.
You’re missing the full story if you haven’t checked out ACLS lately. Please stop by one of our six branches throughout the county in Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown, and New Oxford. Visit and celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information on upcoming programs, pick up a copy of “What’s Happening,” our three-month calendar, at any branch or view it on the library’s website at www.adamslibrary.org. If you are not receiving our weekly enewsletter, a sign-up link is at the bottom of the webpage.
We hope to see you soon as you discover there’s more to the story.
Laura Goss is the executive director of Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.