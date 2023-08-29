The Adams County Historical Society is planning unique and fascinating programs for the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day.
Labor Day weekend lectures are free and open to the public except for the cannon firing. Visitors interested in firing the cannon can purchase a ticket at http://www.achs-pa.org under the “Events and Programs” tab. While not required, advanced registration is appreciated for “Excavating the Jack Hopkins House” and “Gettysburg Rebels.”
10 a.m. — Excavating the Jack Hopkins House at Gettysburg College with Professor Benjamin Luley.
John “Jack” Hopkins was an important member of the Black community of Gettysburg in the 1800s. At the time of the Civil War, Jack was the janitor for Pennsylvania College (now Gettysburg College), and he lived with his family on campus in a custodial house behind Pennsylvania Hall. Since 2021, the Department of Anthropology at Gettysburg College has been excavating this house’s site to understand better the diverse lives of people on campus and in the surrounding community in the nineteenth century. In this talk, Professor Luley will present the findings from the past two excavations of the house and the excavations planned for this fall. This presentation is free for everyone.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (every 10 minutes) — Fire Our Civil War Cannon
Have you ever fired a cannon? Now is your chance! You can take part in the firing of our reproduction 10-pounder Parrott rifle. Ticket holders can join our trained cannon crew and pull the lanyard (rope) to fire a blank (black powder) round. The cannon will be fired once every 10 minutes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.achs-pa.org.
1 p.m. — Debris of Battle with Tim Smith
From canteens and belt buckles to bullets and artillery shells, authentic objects found in and around Gettysburg form the backbone of this hands-on program. Guests can handle original Civil War artifacts and learn about the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg, including how area residents faced the dangers of gathering and selling these remarkable artifacts to early tourists. This lecture is free for everyone.
2 p.m. — Gettysburg Rebels with Tom McMillan
Gettysburg Rebels is the gripping true story of five young men who grew up in Gettysburg, moved south to Virginia in the 1850s, joined the Confederate army, and returned “home” as foreign invaders for the great battle in July 1863. Drawing on rarely seen documents, family histories, military service records, and contemporary accounts, Tom McMillan delves into the backgrounds of Wesley Culp, Henry Wentz, and the three Hoffman brothers in a riveting tale of Civil War drama and intrigue.
3 p.m. — Book Signing: Tom McMillan
Join author Tom McMillan for a book signing after his 2 p.m. program Gettysburg Rebels. Bring your copy of Mr. McMillan’s book to have signed, or pick up a copy of Gettysburg Rebels in our gift shop.
1 p.m. — John Burns: “The Hero of Gettysburg” with Tim Smith
On July 1, 1863, John Burns left his Gettysburg home and joined the fighting west of the town. He was wounded and captured but survived the battle to become one of American history’s most famous civilian warriors. Join historian and author Tim Smith as he relates the story of “The Hero of Gettysburg” during his free, public talk.
Plan to attend these public events at the Adams County Historical Society at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. While you are here, be sure to visit Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum and learn more about the history before, during, and after the battle.
Howard F. Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
