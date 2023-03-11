Not everyone can be Sam Gamgee, the little gardener who planted trees all over the shire after saving the world, in The Lord of the Rings. But in this season, gardening and greening our world appeals to all of us. At the same time, we grieve for the plant and animal species now missing from our planet, and we seek ways to combat pollution and climate change. For us to lie down in green pastures and walk beside still waters, we must allow the pastures to be green, and the waters to be clean.

On Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m., “Grieving and Growing—An Earth Day Interfaith Service” will be held at the United Lutheran Seminary chapel in Gettysburg. All in our community are invited, because all are affected. As Klaus Topfer of the UN Environmental Programme said, “We have entered a new age. An age where all of us will have to sign a new compact with our environment…and enter into the larger community of all living beings. A new sense of our communion with planet Earth must enter our minds.”

Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of the Green Gettysburg Book Club.

