Spring is here with all its flowers, sunshine, and visitors.

For Main Street Gettysburg, it’s time for us to renew our partnership with the National Park Service to open and staff the David Wills House on Lincoln Square. If you have been there before, you know what a great experience it is. The house hosted almost 16,000 visitors in 2022. If you haven’t been there yet, you should plan a visit. Admission is free.

Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.