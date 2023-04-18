Spring is here with all its flowers, sunshine, and visitors.
For Main Street Gettysburg, it’s time for us to renew our partnership with the National Park Service to open and staff the David Wills House on Lincoln Square. If you have been there before, you know what a great experience it is. The house hosted almost 16,000 visitors in 2022. If you haven’t been there yet, you should plan a visit. Admission is free.
Here’s a bit of background on the house to pique your interest:
At the time of the Civil War, David Wills was a prominent attorney in Gettysburg who had studied law under Thaddeus Stevens. He was a highly recognized and respected member of the community: he served as a town leader, the first county superintendent of the School of Adams County, and elected director of the Bank of Gettysburg.
During the battle in 1863, the brick house at 8 Lincoln Square was owned by Wills, where he lived with his wife Catherine and their three children, with another one on the way. After the battle, Wills orchestrated plans for Soldiers’ National Cemetery and invited President Abraham Lincoln to speak at its dedication. Lincoln stayed at their home on Nov. 18, 1863, the night before he delivered the Gettysburg Address.
Main Street Gettysburg was instrumental in establishing this house as an amazing museum in 2008. The house now features six galleries, including two rooms that have been restored to their 1863 appearance: Wills’ law office, where he planned the cemetery and dedication, and the bedroom where Lincoln stayed and prepared to give his famous speech.
The house is set up as a self-guided tour. It’s a wonderful environment to step back in time and consider the gravity of the local and national leadership within those walls and their impact on our history. The National Park Service rangers on duty are a wealth of historical knowledge and perspective for visitors and volunteers; it is a privilege to serve and learn alongside them.
Main Street Gettysburg is seeking new volunteers for the 2023 season to help at this treasured landmark. No experience or specific background is required, just friendly people who want a unique opportunity to contribute to the visitor experience. Volunteers get a free tee shirt, and we can also arrange for a parking pass for free parking during your volunteer shift. The house is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (with Thursdays added in the summer). Sign-ups are available now through Remembrance Day on Nov. 19. Go to the “get involved” section on our website (http://www.mainstreetgettysburg) for the sign-up link.
So, as you stroll downtown in this warm spring weather, please plan to stop by the David Wills House for a Friday or weekend afternoon tour and be sure to visit with one of our friendly volunteers. We hope you will consider joining us this year. Please contact me anytime at 717-337-3491 or email jsellers@mainstreetgettysburg.org.
Jill Sellers is the president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg. She lives in Adams County with her husband, Shane, and their two sons, Joshua, 18, and Caleb, 14.
