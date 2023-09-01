You may be aware that the Arc of Adams County and the Arc of York County are working together to offer an array of new services to residents in south-central Pennsylvania. Our two agencies have cooperated for decades to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to fully participate in their community through services like job placement and training, advocacy, and other home and community habilitation services. Both agencies are thrilled to be able to work together, and we expect to be one agency following a merger process that is nearly completed.

On behalf of everyone at the Arc of York County I would like to thank, not only the Arc of Adams County, but the entire community for welcoming us with open arms and already stepping up to support us in various ways. We look forward to introducing all our services in the coming weeks and months. But advocacy is the overarching theme of everything we do. It takes many different forms. With the start of a new school year, a message about educational advocacy seems most appropriate.

Josh Leik is the executive director of the Arc of York County.

