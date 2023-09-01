You may be aware that the Arc of Adams County and the Arc of York County are working together to offer an array of new services to residents in south-central Pennsylvania. Our two agencies have cooperated for decades to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to fully participate in their community through services like job placement and training, advocacy, and other home and community habilitation services. Both agencies are thrilled to be able to work together, and we expect to be one agency following a merger process that is nearly completed.
On behalf of everyone at the Arc of York County I would like to thank, not only the Arc of Adams County, but the entire community for welcoming us with open arms and already stepping up to support us in various ways. We look forward to introducing all our services in the coming weeks and months. But advocacy is the overarching theme of everything we do. It takes many different forms. With the start of a new school year, a message about educational advocacy seems most appropriate.
The services of an advocate can be beneficial in overcoming the challenges that students and families face at the beginning of or at any time during a school year. While your student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) has likely been updated, implementing it is the key to success. A recent experience with a family we serve demonstrates the benefits of this type of assistance. While attending a recent IEP meeting with a student and their family, the Arc’s advocate helped obtain the services and support to help their son within his inclusive school setting. On the recommendation of the Arc advocate, the school started re-evaluations to collect more data. In addition, changes were made to the student’s unmet physical therapy goals. The minor changes to these goals resulted in positive outcomes for the student. Changes were also made to his IEP to support his needs better. The Arc’s advocate helped the individual and the family find their voice. They will continue to support this family and attend meetings to ensure this student continues to grow and learn and have the support to do so. The advocate was also invited to a school board meeting at this district to discuss the needs of students in special education programs. Not only did they develop a relationship with the family, but also with the school district.
Beyond educational advocacy, there are many ways that advocates can help individuals and families. Navigating the systems that assist can be overwhelming. If services from a chapter of the Arc are inappropriate, our staff can assist with identifying which providers are the best match and make those connections. Both the Arc of Adams County and the Arc of York County have strong histories of advocating for the people we serve. The merger of our two organizations means more resources and assistance for residents of both counties.
Josh Leik is the executive director of the Arc of York County.
