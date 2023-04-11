My office is located in the back corner of the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) building at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg. I like the location partly because a corner office gives me double windows and the back of the office is quieter than the staff up front. But the biggest reason I like the location is because my office is next to the door our volunteers use to come in and pick up home delivered meals each day. I get to greet and thank the teams of hot meal delivery people who drive our four routes each weekday as well as volunteers who are picking up boxes of frozen meals to take to residents around the county. Seeing this parade of dedicated, kind and giving people who take time out of their week to help care for our consumers is one of the best parts of my day.
April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and April 16-22 is Volunteer Appreciation Week. If you know someone who serves as a volunteer, please remember to thank them this month.
As we do each year, we use our April column to shine a light on one of our most valuable agency assets and all they do. ACOFA is fortunate to have over 300 volunteers helping with our agency’s ability to achieve its mission, which is to support older adults in their homes and communities. Volunteers provide services, support and individual attention to many more people than our staff would ever be able to on our own. We are so grateful for their service.
Volunteers staff our governing board and citizens advisory council; support the daily activities and fundraising efforts of our senior centers; prepare and file hundreds of tax returns each year; educate and counsel other hundreds of people about Medicare benefits; and deliver thousands of meals to homebound residents around the county. ACOFA volunteers will help with single event duties such as installing grab bars, performing small chores, helping with seasonal yardwork and many other things we make up on the spot when we have someone offering to help. It’s impossible to repeat too often: we are grateful for all of them, every day.
By the way, the article’s title is part of a quote from Mother Theresa: “We cannot all do great things, but we can do small things with great love.” If you would like more information about volunteering, please contact Linda at 717-334-9296 or visit our website at http://www.acofa.org.
April is a great time to provide a first mention of Spring Fling, our annual celebration of Older Americans Month. Spring Fling is a health and wellness information fair and fun day, providing opportunities to learn and collect information about services for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers.
Spring Fling will be held at Gettysburg College in the Hauser Field House on Wednesday, May 31. From 9 a.m. until noon, participants will be able to meet and talk with exhibitor representatives from business and nonprofit organizations. From 10 to 11 a.m., entertainment will be provided by Ray Owen, sponsored by Highmark Wholecare. Door prizes will be awarded before lunch, which will be served at noon in the dining center. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the ACOFA office or the senior centers. The cost of lunch tickets has been greatly reduced thanks to donations received from WellSpan Health, Adams Electric Cooperative and Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Wednesday, May 17.
Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.
