My office is located in the back corner of the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) building at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg. I like the location partly because a corner office gives me double windows and the back of the office is quieter than the staff up front. But the biggest reason I like the location is because my office is next to the door our volunteers use to come in and pick up home delivered meals each day. I get to greet and thank the teams of hot meal delivery people who drive our four routes each weekday as well as volunteers who are picking up boxes of frozen meals to take to residents around the county. Seeing this parade of dedicated, kind and giving people who take time out of their week to help care for our consumers is one of the best parts of my day.

April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and April 16-22 is Volunteer Appreciation Week. If you know someone who serves as a volunteer, please remember to thank them this month.

Linda Thompson is the community services director for the Adams County Office for Aging Inc.

