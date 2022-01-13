One of my favorite writers for the Gettysburg Times is Michael Cooper-White. Primarily because he is a good journalist, but also because he shares experiences from his past life. We share several things in common, both from the mid-west, raised on a farm, former pastors and pilots (a former pilot for me) and several other commonalities. I can relate to his reflection’s, particularly those from his “farm boy” years.
Thus, I take a page from his journal in recalling a childhood memory of mine as I accompanied my father to the feed mill to have grains ground for our livestock. Dad would load the sacks of oats, wheat and ears of corn (still on the cob as the cob added extra ruffage for the animals) into the trunk and back seat of our oldest car. Obviously, we couldn’t afford a pickup truck. As we pulled up to the unloading dock the attendant would appear and help my father onload the sacks. Before dumping them into the chute for grinding they would discuss what minerals and additives to mix in with the grains. Then the attendant would ask, “Would you like a little molasses to sweeten it up for the livestock?” “Yes”, came the answer and an amount was suggested and the grinding and mixing began. Once it was mixed, we would drive to the loading dock and the ground sacks of mixed feed were then loaded into the trunk and back seat. All the way home I could smell the sweet scent of molasses. Some don’t care for the smell, but I loved it because it reminded me of warm molasses cookies fresh from my mom’s oven.
