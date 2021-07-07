What were European expectations and impressions of the New World beyond the oceans? People who were literate, were reading the accounts of Richard Hakluyt (1553-1616), who was an English writer who thrilled a waiting audience interested in narratives about exploration and discovery of new people places and things in North America. The imagination and dreams of an English population and their king were stirred to action and further accounts about the New World were streaming from Hakluyt’s pen. There were English fortunes and influence to be asserted in the New World. Native populations were already experiencing death and disease from Dutch, Spanish, French and other European contact in trade and commerce. The great expanse of the Atlantic Ocean was an unknown, but intrepid mariners made the voyage. Spain had conquered the western portion of North America and Florida. France occupied the entire middle section of what would become the United States.
Tracing and recording the health and/or degradation of Native Americans when contact occurred with Europeans has been referenced in fleeting accounts by explorers and historians. However, we can gain glimmers of the relationships by recorded accounts by our early ancestors and some Indian accounts. To give a sense of initial contacts in the seventeenth century between newly arrived colonists and Indian populations, the Indians lived comfortably and well in an environment that baffled the newcomers to the point that the early colonists were utterly dependent on them for their food supply and had to be taught in patient detail by native instructors how to live there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.