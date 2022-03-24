The year 1997 was notable for many things, the publication of the first of the Harry Potter books and the nearby passage of the comet Hale-Bopp are two events that come to mind, but I’ll always remember the spring of 1997 as being one of nerve-wracking excitement, because that’s when we inaugurated the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s annual fundraising art auction.
Since then the auction has raised more than $400,000 for the preservation of Adams County’s beautiful and valuable farmlands, meadows, woodlands, waterways, and open spaces.
During its formative years, the art auction took place in Gettysburg’s Blue Parrot Bistro, thanks to the generous support of owners Holly and Allison Giles. For the last three years we’ve held the auction, both in person and, in the COVID era, online, in partnership with the Adams County Arts Council. This year we’ll again gather in person at the arts council to view the art up for bid, then place our bids online.
Here are the details:
We’ll kick things off with a wine-and-cheese First Friday Artists’ Reception at the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 1. This is your chance to meet many of this year’s generous donor-artists and see the artwork they’ve donated up close and in person.
As has been the case for the last two years, bidding will take place online at BiddingOwl.com/LCAC. The auction will go live on Bidding Owl the week of April 10 and run through Sunday, April 24. The art up for bid will remain on exhibition at the arts council throughout the auction.
Over the past several years we’ve invited folks whose walls are already full of art to participate in the auction as patrons. Our art auction patrons are a special group of folks who’ve opted to participate in the auction by contributing to help defray the cost of holding the auction, thus ensuring that all auction proceeds go directly toward rural land conservation in Adams County.
Patrons will be invited to an exclusive pre-opening reception at the arts council on Thursday, March 31, several of our most popular artists will be on hand to chat and answer questions about their work. Patrons will also receive special recognition in our auction program as well as in all promotions and advertising. If you’re interested in joining the ranks of the venerable art auction patrons, contact us by March 25 at LCAC@adamscounty.us or 717-334-2828.
We’re eagerly anticipating this year’s auction; we hope it’ll combine the unbeatable camaraderie of our in-person auctions with the exceptional success of our online events. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating the auction’s silver jubilee this year!
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. For more information about the Land Conservancy of Adams County and its annual art auction, visit PreserveAdams.org.
