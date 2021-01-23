More than 16 million American adults are living with a disease caused by cigarette smoking. In today’s column, I’m encouraging anyone who smokes to please make regular dental visits a priority in 2021, and I’ll explain why.
First, let’s talk about the diseases affecting those 16 million Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those conditions include head, neck and oral cancer, gum disease and recession, tooth decay, bone loss, failure of dental implants, stained teeth and more.
Dr. Rita Tempel is an accredited member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and owner of Gettysburg Smiles Cosmetic & Family Dentistry as well as a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and owner of Sweet Dreams Gettysburg, 2018 York Road, Gettysburg. For more information, visit GettysburgSmiles.com, follow @ritatempeldds on Instagram or like her Facebook page @Gettysburgsmiles or call 717-339-0033.
