As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) staff would like to thank the community for all the love we have felt in the past year.

Thank you to the many businesses, organizations, and individuals that have shown us support through donations and/or supplies. In addition, we were also blessed with $52,908 in financial gifts through the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Thanks to all those who chose us in Rutter’s “Vote with Your Dollars” campaign. We came in first place and received $25,000.

Pam Curley is the current president of the ACSPCA Board of Directors. She shares her home with five former shelter residents, a Yorkshire terrier, mastiff mix, border collie mix, and two cats, plus a leopard gecko.

