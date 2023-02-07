As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) staff would like to thank the community for all the love we have felt in the past year.
Thank you to the many businesses, organizations, and individuals that have shown us support through donations and/or supplies. In addition, we were also blessed with $52,908 in financial gifts through the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Thanks to all those who chose us in Rutter’s “Vote with Your Dollars” campaign. We came in first place and received $25,000.
As we all know, sometimes there can be too much “love” and unwanted litters. In 2022, we spayed 949 female cats and neutered 750 male cats in our Trap, Neuter, Release program. In our low-cost spay/neuter program, we neutered 1,705 male cats and 290 male dogs, and spayed 1,947 female cats and 250 female dogs. This is an amazing feat for our small shelter; our staff and veterinarian work tirelessly to make this happen.
If you follow us on Facebook, you will notice that the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 threw some curves at us. We faced bouts of illness amongst the staff and through that we were still able to give the resident critters the care and love they needed. We also experienced a surprise plumbing issue that left us without water at the same time we had a full house of dogs. We put out a plea on Facebook, and the community brought blankets and helped us to get through this. Thankfully, we are now back up and running. It’s nice to be able to have water and use our industrial washing machine again.
Let’s not forget the Envigo Beagles who were rescued from a laboratory breeding facility. We received over 1,500 adoption applications for these dogs and were able to place them all in loving homes. Their owners have continued to provide us with happy updates of their new lives. We were even featured in the Humane Society of the United States’ magazine. If you want to read the article, you can find it at https://www.humanesociety.org/news/going-big-beagles.
We would really appreciate your continuing support. If you haven’t already, go to https://www.rutters.com/rewards-offers/ to register your Rutters Rewards card and select Adams County SPCA under your charity by Feb. 28. You can also find other ways to support our shelter on our website at https://www.adamscountyspca.org/copy-of-donate. Be sure to follow our Facebook page for the latest shelter news, events, Happy Tails from adopters, videos and photos of our residents looking for homes, and lost/found pets.
This Valentine’s Day, give your own critters extra hugs and pets for the unconditional love they give us all.
Pam Curley is the current president of the ACSPCA Board of Directors. She shares her home with five former shelter residents, a Yorkshire terrier, mastiff mix, border collie mix, and two cats, plus a leopard gecko.
