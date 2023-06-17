The most recent World Environment Day, declared by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), prompted many articles again to address our continuing challenge of the plastic pollution crisis. The June 5 day of awareness not only offered the opportunity to publicize the disheartening data on the problem but also to provide specific suggestions as to what can be done to combat the problem. In one such article published by Beat Plastic Pollution, Inger Andersen, the executive director of UNEP, was quoted as stating, “We need a systemic transformation to achieve the transition to a circular economy (addressing plastics). We will not merely recycle our way out of the problem.”

It seems we are addicted to plastic. The “Plastic Pollution Practical Guide” points out that we produce around 430 million tons of plastic a year, two-thirds of which are short-lived products that soon become waste. It continues, “Plastic pollution can have devastating impacts on our ecosystems and wildlife, our health and well-being and the global economy, yet current commitments made by governments and industry will only reduce the annual volume of plastic flowing into the ocean by eight percent by 2040. The social and economic costs of plastic pollution reach up to $600 billion per year.”

Judie Butterfield is the chairperson of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward borough council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.

