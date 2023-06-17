The most recent World Environment Day, declared by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), prompted many articles again to address our continuing challenge of the plastic pollution crisis. The June 5 day of awareness not only offered the opportunity to publicize the disheartening data on the problem but also to provide specific suggestions as to what can be done to combat the problem. In one such article published by Beat Plastic Pollution, Inger Andersen, the executive director of UNEP, was quoted as stating, “We need a systemic transformation to achieve the transition to a circular economy (addressing plastics). We will not merely recycle our way out of the problem.”
It seems we are addicted to plastic. The “Plastic Pollution Practical Guide” points out that we produce around 430 million tons of plastic a year, two-thirds of which are short-lived products that soon become waste. It continues, “Plastic pollution can have devastating impacts on our ecosystems and wildlife, our health and well-being and the global economy, yet current commitments made by governments and industry will only reduce the annual volume of plastic flowing into the ocean by eight percent by 2040. The social and economic costs of plastic pollution reach up to $600 billion per year.”
As I read the articles listed above, I was reminded that people’s actions on plastic pollution can matter. The steps governments and businesses are taking to tackle plastic pollution are encouraging. Still, the UNEP emphasizes it is time to accelerate this action and transition to personal responsibility. I have compiled a list of some suggestions offered in the above articles for individuals, businesses, and local governments to take.
First, make sure your voice is heard. If you see a company using unnecessary plastic (such as single-use covering fruit at a grocery store), call them out on social media or contact them directly. If you have a retirement fund, you could inadvertently invest in unsustainable industries. Ask your fund manager to move it to a more responsible fund. Let politicians know that you care about the issue and that they should too. If you come across an innovative solution or hear about a start-up plan tackling plastic pollution, tell your friends and promote the initiative on social media. Volunteer with local plastic clean-up groups. Donate to charities that are working to solve the plastic pollution crisis.
Shift your behavior to avoid single-use plastic whenever possible. Bring your bags to the grocery store, avoid purchasing over-packaged products, and buy items with extended warranties that can be repaired.
Second, organizations and businesses can be powerful sources of change in the world. They should push for laws that reduce plastic usage (particularly single-use) and strengthen local recycling infrastructure. Also, they should challenge the packaging sector to avoid single-use plastic waste. Approximately 36 percent of all plastic produced is for packaging. Publicity, through businesses, should encourage building and construction companies to consider not sending common construction materials, such as pipes, floors, and paints, to landfills but to seek alternatives. Further, since the agriculture industry uses 12.5 million tons of plastic products, effective public information efforts should be employed.
And last, municipal governments must, through legislation, encourage companies and other organizations to eliminate single-use and/or short-lived plastic in the workplace, at home, at meetings, or events.
Tackling plastic pollution requires an approach that addresses all stages of plastic’s life cycle, from production to consumption to waste management, reducing pollution and waste at each stage. Individual actions can result in the systemic change required to transition to a less plastic-dependent economy.
Judie Butterfield is the chairperson of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward borough council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.
