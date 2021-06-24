The history and very identity of Adams County is its farmland. It is our “coin of the realm,” our draw and attraction. More than that, it is the farming heritage of America in microcosm. People come from all over the world to our county to experience the mid-nineteenth-century rurality and the seminal battle of Gettysburg. It is a refuge where one can enjoy solitude and reflection. It is as though time has stood still on a summer day in 1863. Visitors yearn for the Arcadian farm life that they idealize, read about, and imagine. To sustain this dream, the farm preservationists keep to their labors and the realities and practicality of receiving grants of perpetual easements that protect our farms. Our farming community understands the importance of encroachment by developers and the sprawl that accompanies their storm sewers, streets, utilities, and traffic.
Whether upon the rolling hills or on the plains of our farms in the valleys, one can luxuriate in the summer ambiance and imagine waves of wheat stalks pulsing with the wind on a summer’s day. Or, encountering stacks of hay twenty feet high, piled one upon another reaching into the blue sky, stimulating a sense of wonder.
