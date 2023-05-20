There will be a vigil walk for victims of gun violence, especially children, on May 24, at 6:30 p.m. Why children? Because we live in a time when gun violence is the single greatest killer of children in the United States. Gun violence kills more children than disease and car crashes because someone in the U.S. shot and killed a child.
Sometimes it was another child, and other times children kill themselves by accident. Some children are suicide victims. Some die by homicide. In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive found that 6,023 U.S. children 17 years old or younger were killed or hurt in gunfire, surpassing the 5,708 killed or injured in 2021. So, it is time to stand for children, and it is time once again to march for our lives. We will leave from the YWCA at 6:30 p.m. and walk to the United Lutheran Seminary’s chapel. Our walk will be short, but the walk of families who lose a child to gun violence is a lifetime of grief.
We will remember the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. And we will take the opportunity in a brief service in the chapel to stand for all children and victims of gun violence. Information on common sense gun reform legislation will also be available. In no other developed nation do more children die from gunfire in schools than soldiers on the battlefields. In no other developed country do lax gun laws permit assault-style weapons to be easily bought, sometimes without even a background check. In Pennsylvania, an AR-15, like all other long guns, can be purchased in a “private sale” with no background check required. The good news is that today common sense gun reforms, like requiring background checks for all firearms purchases, are before our legislature.
We certainly have mental illness, broken families, and many other problems that damage the soul in the U.S. But this is not what differentiates us from other nations, where these tragedies are just as widespread. What we do differently is arm civilians heavily, with 120 firearms per 100 people. The next most heavily armed country, the Falkland Islands, has half as many, 62 firearms per 100 people. Yes, most gun owners are responsible. But some are not, and putting dangerous weapons into these dangerous hands kills people. Approximately four per 100,000 people die from gun violence in the U.S., 18 times the average rate of gun deaths in other developed countries. In 2021, we lost 26,328 people to gun suicide, according to the CDC. In that same year, 20,958 people died from gun homicide. Eighty-one percent of those murders in the U.S. were committed with a firearm, while 55% of suicides were by firearm.
At the same time, background checks kept working, especially in states that have put background checks in place for all gun sales. Those universal background checks in states are associated with a reduction of 10% in firearms homicides. There is a reason to stand for children and to learn about common sense gun reforms currently before our legislature. You are the reason, you, your children, your parents, your friends, and your neighbors. Common sense gun reform saves lives. On May 24, all are welcome to stand for children.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of Gettysburg for Gun Sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.