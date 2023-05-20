There will be a vigil walk for victims of gun violence, especially children, on May 24, at 6:30 p.m. Why children? Because we live in a time when gun violence is the single greatest killer of children in the United States. Gun violence kills more children than disease and car crashes because someone in the U.S. shot and killed a child.

Sometimes it was another child, and other times children kill themselves by accident. Some children are suicide victims. Some die by homicide. In 2022, the Gun Violence Archive found that 6,023 U.S. children 17 years old or younger were killed or hurt in gunfire, surpassing the 5,708 killed or injured in 2021. So, it is time to stand for children, and it is time once again to march for our lives. We will leave from the YWCA at 6:30 p.m. and walk to the United Lutheran Seminary’s chapel. Our walk will be short, but the walk of families who lose a child to gun violence is a lifetime of grief.

Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of Gettysburg for Gun Sense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.