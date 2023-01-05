The Gettysburg area represents a bit of a paradox: a relatively low-wage area where incomes are relatively high, population is growing slowly, affordable housing is in short supply, with an unprecedented building boom only at the upper end of the market. Wait, what’s that? Low wage but high income? How does that work? Well, despite the hospital and the colleges, the local job base is concentrated in low-wage retail sales, hospitality, travel and agricultural jobs. However, the 65% of the workforce that leaves the county for work or the 21% of the population that’s 65 and older are relatively affluent. And, oddly, a county that grew by 2% in the last decade is seeing a housing boom. If you’re affluent, you have a variety of choices: Cannon Ridge, the Preserves, the Links, Amblebrook; there’s plenty of housing choice.

The local workforce? The working poor? Cops and school teachers? Library workers? Health care or child care aides? Well, there’s no housing for you and none is being built.

Submitted by Leon Reed.

