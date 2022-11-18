“In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice…the path of faith, the path of hope, and the path of love toward our fellow man.” ~ Franklin D. Roosevelt

Social justice is the assertion of the ideal that all humans should have the same rights and opportunities. From access to healthcare to safe spaces to live, social justice aims to level the playing field and eliminate discrimination. The idea behind social justice is that we all have innate value as human beings, and no person’s value is more or less than anyone else’s.

Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

