“In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice…the path of faith, the path of hope, and the path of love toward our fellow man.” ~ Franklin D. Roosevelt
Social justice is the assertion of the ideal that all humans should have the same rights and opportunities. From access to healthcare to safe spaces to live, social justice aims to level the playing field and eliminate discrimination. The idea behind social justice is that we all have innate value as human beings, and no person’s value is more or less than anyone else’s.
The modern concept of social justice has roots in the 19th century, coinciding with greater social mobility and a growing middle class. The women’s suffrage movement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s are two examples. Facilitated by today’s hyper-connectivity, social justice movements large and small have found their way into the mainstream consciousness. Some major social justice topics right now include affordable healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality and climate change.
YWCA USA’s legislative and policy priorities for 2021-2022 and the 117th Congress included very similar social justice issues: racial justice, women’s economic security, childcare, safety from gender-based violence, civil rights, healthcare and immigration.
There is a poster in my office that reads, “We’re not new to this; we’re true to this.” Initially, the YWCA’s mission reflected an emphasis on “mind, spirit and body” and its members were Protestant women. During the first half of the 20th century, the mission statement was changed. In the mid-1960s, the YWCA became “Christian but open.” As a result, women who were not Christian were welcomed as members and in all leadership positions. In 1970, the statement “The association will thrust its collective power toward the elimination of racism wherever it exists and by any means necessary,” was adopted. Commonly abbreviated to the name One Imperative, that statement has been reaffirmed at many conventions. It is an essential part of who the YWCA is and what the YWCA does. In 1991, a mission statement was adopted, including a statement of the Christian roots, acknowledging the diversity of many beliefs and values. In 2009, the current mission was adopted with input from local associations to make it more concise and relevant to the work we do today by incorporating “eliminating racism,” “empowering women,” and “peace, justice, freedom, and dignity.”
One of the ways the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County lives out our mission has been manifested in the diversity equity inclusion workshops that have been presented recently to our present board of directors and scheduled for the management team in December. These workshops include conversations about the need to engage in anti-racism work, clarification of the historical, political and social contexts for racism in the United States, offering participants opportunities to deepen their own awareness and understanding of racism and their commitment to racial justice, as well as some discussion of relevant strategies for challenging racism in ourselves, our organizations and our communities.
Our customized training could include consulting on your organization’s work policies and HR practices, facilitating a difficult discussion with your leadership team, or designing and delivering custom workshops and training events that assist your company or organization in their pursuit of specific social justice or inclusion goals. Whatever your issues or needs, we would like to assist you. To begin that conversation, contact Nancy at 717-334-9171, ext. 115 or nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org.
“Sometimes we are blessed with being able to choose the time, and the arena, and the manner of our revolution, but more usually we must do battle where we are standing.” — Audre Lorde, American writer, feminist, and civil rights activist
Nancy Lilley is the advocacy director of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
